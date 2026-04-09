Diese Österreich-Aktien sind aktuell attraktive Investments. Eine Chart-Sondersendung von BNP Paribas Zertifikate mit Experte Christian Drastil. -W-

Ore Holdings Aktie

Ore Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGYR / ISIN: US6857752074

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.04.2026 17:01:19

Iron ore slips on signs of BHP-China thaw

IRON ore prices fell to their lowest in a month after reports emerged that BHP Group’s incoming CEO had visited Beijing, raising hopes that a prolonged dispute between the miner and its principal Chinese customer may be nearing resolution, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.Aluminium Corp. of China said on social media that its executives met on Wednesday with a BHP delegation that included Brandon Craig, who takes over as CEO on July 1. There has been no confirmation that Craig met separately with China Mineral Resources Group, the state-backed iron ore buyer at the centre of the row with BHP, and a company spokesperson declined to comment, said the newswire.Iron ore futures in Singapore fell as much as 3.5% to $102.10 a ton, the weakest level since March 10, before recovering slightly to $102.55. The Dalian contract dropped as much as 2.4%.BHP and CMRG have been deadlocked for months over long-term pricing terms, with CMRG imposing restrictions on certain BHP cargoes in response to the failure to reach agreement. A settlement could free up ore currently held at Chinese ports, increasing available supply of the steelmaking material and weighing on prices, said Bloomberg News.Traders nonetheless read Craig’s presence in Beijing as an encouraging signal, speculating that some form of agreement may have been reached, the newswire said. Iron ore prices are particularly sensitive to developments in the BHP-CMRG standoff given the volumes involved and China’s dominance as the seaborne market’s largest buyer, it added.The post Iron ore slips on signs of BHP-China thaw appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ore Holdings Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ore Holdings Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Israel will mit Libanon verhandeln: ATX kaum verändert -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich wenig bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen