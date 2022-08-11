Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 16:33:00

Ironbeam becomes CME Group Clearing Member

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironbeam Inc., an industry-leading futures brokerage firm, is pleased to announce growth in customer segregated assets of approximately 20% during the three months since Ironbeam became a CME Group clearing member firm.

Ironbeam, Inc. Logo

Ironbeam is one of the only direct clearing members that offers a proprietary modern cloud-based trading and clearing experience.

The company's free Ironbeam App trading platform provides direct access to over 700,000 trading instruments with low-latency market data and order routing.

Omid Farr, Founder and CTO of Ironbeam Inc. said: "It has been exciting seeing the growth in all business segments in the last few months as a CME Group clearing member. The direct clearing aspect along with our low-latency proprietary trading tools and technology solutions make Ironbeam the ideal trading destination."

Robert Terrell, CEO of Ironbeam said: "We have delivered on our expectations and our roadmap will continue to enhance the modern trading experience."

About Ironbeam

Operating out of the Chicago Board of Trade, Ironbeam launched in 2010 as a technology-centric futures brokerage firm dedicated to providing technology solutions that cater to the needs of futures participants and the modern futures trader. Ironbeam is a CME Group member clearing firm, and stands as one of the only clearing firms offering trading solutions powered by its own proprietary technology.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Murphy
mike.murphy@ironbeam.com
312-765-7228
www.ironbeam.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ironbeam-becomes-cme-group-clearing-member-301603749.html

SOURCE Ironbeam, Inc.

