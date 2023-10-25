Ironclad Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

In its second year recognized in the Magic Quadrant for CLM, the company was recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform for modern legal teams, announced today it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management report by Gartner, Inc for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

This marks the second consecutive year of being recognized in the Magic Quadrant for CLM, with Ironclad positioned as a Challenger in 2022.

Click here to read the full 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.

Ironclad is designed for use across the entire contract lifecycle, providing AI-powered products to speed up the negotiation and contract review process, ingest and automatically tag contracts faster, analyze and provide actionable insights from contract data, and scale compliance across the entire business. With over one billion business contracts processed on its platform, customers like L'Oréal, OpenAI, and Cisco use Ironclad to turn their business contracts into critical carriers of data, speed up their contracting, and drive business impact.

"We are laser focused on driving impact for our customers through sophisticated, easy to use AI-powered products across the contract lifecycle," said Jason Boehmig, co-founder and CEO of Ironclad. "Ironclad is on a mission to power the world's contracts, and we believe being named a Leader in this report is a testament to the hard work our team puts in day-in and day-out to make that mission a reality."

To learn more about Ironclad, please visit Ironcladapp.com .

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, Cisco, OpenAI and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. In April Ironclad was named to the Forbes AI 50 2023 list , and was named a Top Company to Bet Your Career On by Business Insider in 2023. The company is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

