Ironshore Names Thomas Leahy As President Of IronPro

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironshore has announced that Thomas F. Leahy, Jr. has been named President of IronPro, its professional and management liability division, effective November 1, 2019. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of marketing, underwriting and distribution of IronPro professional and management liability lines to retail and wholesale markets, reporting to Matthew Dolan, President, Liberty Mutual's North America Specialty division and Ironshore.

"Tom joined Ironshore at its inception and has been central to building IronPro's operating model and leading the team's post-acquisition integration efforts with Liberty Mutual," said Mr. Dolan. "In his new leadership role, Tom will be focusing on engaging the IronPro team to maximize their market presence, ensure profitability of the book, and drive operational efficiencies."

Mr. Leahy's professional tenure with Ironshore spans more than twelve years; helping launch IronPro in 2007 and establishing its underwriting operations for professional and management lines to serve distinct sectors in the market. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of IronPro's management liability book of $290 million in premium, overseeing 85 specialty underwriters in 12 locations nationwide.

Previously, Mr. Leahy was Executive Vice President, National Accounts for financial lines with AIG's National Union Fire Company. Other professional expertise includes underwriting professional lines with Axcelera Specialty Risk and Reliance National Insurance Company.

Mr. Leahy received an MBA in Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance at the University of Scranton.

IronPro, the professional and management liability insurance division of Ironshore, offers a suite of products and services underwriting Directors & Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Fiduciary Liability and Fidelity Insurance, as well as Errors & Omissions Liability coverage for architects, engineers, lawyers and other professional sector markets.

About Ironshore

Ironshore, a Liberty Mutual Company, provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks located throughout the world. The Liberty Mutual group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by A.M Best and A (Strong) by Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit: www.ironshore.com.

