ironSource and Sensor Tower Partner to Unlock Growth for App Marketers

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced its partnership with Sensor Tower, the leading source of enterprise-grade market intelligence for the digital ecosystem. By combining the keyword intelligence of Sensor Tower from across the market, with the campaign management and optimization capabilities of ironSource Luna, the partnership will create one place for app marketers to scale Apple Search Ads campaigns to drive incremental growth. ironSource Luna is the first to market with such a partnership with Sensor Tower.

The companies currently offer two complementary solutions. Sensor Tower offers a rich selection of industry data points, including share of impressions by app, competitor keyword analysis, and top advertisers. ironSource Luna gives app marketers the ability to manage and optimize Apple Search Ads campaigns by aggregating campaign data from all sources, utilizing an efficient bid optimization algorithm, and editing campaigns in bulk. Currently, app marketers extract market data from Sensor Tower, analyze it to see which keywords they’re already bidding against, and then import new keywords into Luna. This platform partnership will streamline this process, by making Sensor Tower’s data instantly and continuously accessible directly within the Luna platform, unifying keyword mining with keyword management and optimization.

"Continuously unlocking scale is one of the key challenges for marketers growing their app business. The best way to achieve scale with Apple Search Ads is to programmatically discover, test and optimize thousands of relevant keywords, and this partnership is a huge step in empowering marketers using Luna to do that,” explains Adam Stevens, VP Product at ironSource Luna. "Now, app marketers will be able to unlock new keywords and then seamlessly execute campaign adjustments in a fully automated way, all in one platform. We’re delighted to be the first app marketing platform to partner with Sensor Tower, helping app marketers to reach their full potential.”

"Our ad and app intelligence products provide our customers with powerful insights into the market and competitors to help them grow with Apple Search Ads,” explains Greg Rosen, Chief Product Officer at Sensor Tower. "Partnering with ironSource Luna will enable our customers to more seamlessly power real business success by connecting our insights with the ability to execute campaign adjustments to drive performance.”

All ironSource Luna customers will have access to Sensor Tower’s keyword discovery data within the platform once they have connected Apple Search Ads as a channel in Luna.

About Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is the leading, trusted source of enterprise-grade market intelligence and analytics software for the digital ecosystem. Its innovative performance, advertising, usage, and trend insights across digital devices enable firms from mobile-first app publishers to Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions to navigate and adapt in a rapidly evolving landscape.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

