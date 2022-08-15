ironSource Comments on Unity Board’s Rejection of Unilateral, Non-Binding Proposal by AppLovin

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today commented on Unity’s (NYSE: U) announcement that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected AppLovin’s unilateral, non-binding, all-stock proposal with Unity and strongly reaffirmed its commitment to a merger with ironSource:

"Unity’s rejection of AppLovin’s unilateral bid confirms the superior strategic value of the merger with ironSource. Together, Unity and ironSource will be stronger, more profitable, and better able to optimize both the Create and Operate sides of the business to deliver everything creators need to succeed.

"The deep synergies driving the ironSource-Unity merger extend across the entirety of both companies’ platforms and offerings and underpin our strong financial projections of $1 billion in Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024 and $300 million in annual EBITDA synergies by year three.

"The Board of Directors of ironSource remains committed to completing this strategically and financially compelling combination in the fourth quarter of this year and is confident it will create superior value for shareholders, customers, and employees.”

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "will,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "foresees,” "forecasts,” "estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Unity ("Unity”) and ironSource ("ironSource”) operate and management’s beliefs and assumptions as to the timing and outcome of future events, including the transactions described in this communication. While Unity’s and ironSource’s management believe the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is necessarily subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond management’s control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others following announcement of the merger agreement; the inability to consummate the transaction due to the failure to obtain the requisite stockholder approvals or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the transaction; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Unity and ironSource; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated synergies; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction; Unity’s expected stock buyback occuring as planned or at all; Unity’s ability to meet revised financial guidance; and the other risks and important factors contained and identified in Unity’s and ironSource’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Committee ("SEC”), such as Unity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and ironSource’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Current Reports on Form 6-K, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication.

There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will in fact be consummated. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Neither Unity nor ironSource is under any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and neither Unity nor ironSource intends to do so.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

In connection with the proposed transaction, Unity has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a joint proxy statement of Unity and ironSource that also constitutes a prospectus of Unity, which joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed or otherwise disseminated to Unity’s and ironSource’s respective shareholders, as applicable, when it becomes available. Unity and ironSource also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Investors and shareholders may obtain free copies of the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus (if and when it becomes available) and other relevant documents filed by Unity and ironSource with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by the companies will be available free of charge on their respective websites at www.unity.com and www.is.com.

Participants in Solicitation

Unity, ironSource and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Unity is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 20, 2022. Information about the directors and executive officers of ironSource is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

