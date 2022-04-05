ironSource Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

PDF Version

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) ("ironSource” or the "Company”), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.is.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

ironSource will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing, by email, to ir@is.com.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005685/en/