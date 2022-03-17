ironSource Launches App Marketing Software ironSource Luna, Creating a Single Platform for App Marketers to Create, Manage and Optimize Their Marketing Across All Channels to Drive Incremental Growth

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced the launch of their app marketing software, ironSource Luna, allowing app marketers to execute and control the app marketing cycle from one place for the first time. With two core products - Luna Control and Luna Create - app marketers can now easily build high-performing interactive creatives at scale, deploy them across major marketing channels, and leverage automated optimizers and deep data and insights to drive profitable growth. The new Luna combines the capabilities of Luna Labs and Bidalgo, both acquired by ironSource in 2021, creating the world’s first purpose-built platform for cross-channel app marketing.

"In an increasingly crowded app ecosystem, achieving incremental growth simultaneously on all channels is critical to scale an app-based business,” said Dan Greenberg, Chief Creative Officer at ironSource. "The new Luna platform, the first specifically built for app marketers, does just that by closing the marketing loop across all channels so app marketers can build creatives, deploy them across channels, and optimize to drive performance - all in one, unified platform.”

The launch comes in conjunction with a new feature designed to make tracking creative performance even easier. Each creative is assigned a unique Luna Creative ID (LUCID), allowing the marketing team to track the creative’s performance in its various iterations and across all channels. This visibility allows marketers to quickly gauge the performance of creatives and continually optimize, ensuring that marketing dollars are spent to drive incremental growth. The platform, which has a single interface across all channels, gives the different teams within the business - from creative and UA, to ad sales and other business functions - a unified view of what is working (and what isn’t) in order to quickly iterate and optimize.

The Luna platform is designed to meet the needs of app-based businesses and games regardless of team size or app category. The platform allows small marketing teams to fill functional gaps they may have, in ad creatives for example, while allowing massive app-based businesses to align and optimize marketing across channels and stakeholders. Critically, the platform also includes Luna Search Ads, a product allowing marketers to optimize their marketing on Apple Search Ads, a channel which has seen a significant increase in spend in the last year. Marketers interested in joining the closed beta can reach out via the website on luna.is.com, or see a demo in person at The Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

"This launch is a testament to the strength of our M&A strategy. By combining the capabilities of Luna Labs and Bidalgo, we’re able to create a compelling offering to drive greater value and stickiness with customers, as well as capitalize on additional streams of marketing spend, which we expect will significantly expand our TAM,” said Tomer Bar-Zeev, CEO and co-founder of ironSource. "Profitable, sustainable app growth is key to the future growth of the App Economy as a whole, and with ironSource Luna we’re empowering app marketers with everything they need to drive that growth.”

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource’s platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding ??Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These statements are intended to qualify for the "safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected functionality, benefits and impacts of ironSource Luna. Words such as "expect,” "estimate,” "project,” "budget,” "forecast,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "may,” "will,” "could,” "should,” "believes,” "predicts,” "potential,” "continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. ironSource cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as may be required by applicable laws, ironSource does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005236/en/