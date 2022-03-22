ironSource Launches First Widely-Available Mobile Game Marketability Testing Tool, Taking Guesswork out of Publishing

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced its Marketability testing tool for mobile gaming apps. The decision-making tool offers a predictive sandbox that matches the game to the audience, resulting in a marketability score that gives the developer clarity on which titles to invest in and launch. It is the only tool on the market that addresses the question of game marketability together with a competitive analysis to support that decision, ultimately providing the app developer with a ‘go/no go’ conclusion.

Developers face huge challenges when it comes to testing new game concepts. The industry lacks a solution that can quickly test prototypes and provide a definitive answer on which games to confidently launch. As a result, games often fail in global launch because the data from the initial testing was not representative of the game’s true audience. ironSource’s Marketability tool takes the guesswork out of this process. It tests the game on its predicted audience, and places the results on a marketability curve created uniquely for the game, which shows how it stacks up in relation to other games in its genre. This results in a score based on a game’s potential to scale profitably, allowing a developer to very quickly make a decision on whether to invest in a full-scale launch or not. By using the tool, developers can deploy and leverage their resources more cost-efficiently, test at scale, and can get high potential titles launched fast.

"In an industry where time-to-market and margins are critical, the industry lacked a freely-available tool that predicted a game’s ability to scale, and offered a definitive conclusion on if to launch or not. Our Marketability tool changes that. It allows developers to focus their time on those apps likely to be successful, while also not missing out on a potential hit,” explains Nimrod Zuta, VP Product at ironSource. "Our publishing solution, Supersonic, has used the tool to quickly identify its latest hyper-casual hits, like Color Match which has been at the top of the charts for over 14 weeks, and we’re now making it available to other developers and publishers using ironSource LevelPlay. This launch centralizes even more critical business functions within LevelPlay, giving app developers the tools they need to scale their app, in one accessible place.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005642/en/