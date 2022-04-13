ironSource Launches Luna Search Ads in General Availability: Expanding its Cross-Channel Marketing Software with Apple Search Ads Tool

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced the general availability of Luna Search Ads, allowing app marketers to better create, manage and optimize campaigns on Apple Search Ads. Previously in closed beta, the product allows app marketers to automate and streamline campaign creation, keyword management and discovery, and data analysis, as well as providing automated optimization for Apple Search Ads - all from within the same platform where they manage campaigns on other channels.

"Luna allows app marketers to execute and control the app marketing cycle from one place for the first time,” explained Peli Beeri, ironSource Luna GM. "Now with the addition of Luna Search Ads, marketers can optimize their campaigns on Apple Search Ads, while utilizing the cross-channel app marketing capabilities of ironSource Luna. We believe that this will assist marketers to significantly reduce costs and overhead by enabling them to manage all of their media spend from one platform, connect post-install return-on-ad-spend (ROAS) metrics from their different marketing channels and drive incremental growth across channels.”

There’s been a significant increase in spend in Apple Search Ads, highlighting the critical need for sophisticated tools that support the effective management of this channel. By centralizing tools for optimizing Apple Search campaigns within the larger Luna offering, ironSource also allows app marketers to compare campaign performance on other app store search channels like Google’s Play Store, providing additional insights to drive scale and discoverability of their app.

"Luna’s Apple Search Ads tool has been a great asset for our global expansion,” said Andrew Bolich, User Acquisition Analyst at Playstudios. "The platform helped streamline our campaign launches, keyword management tasks and performance management activities, and we subsequently succeeded in scaling up to our highest Apple Search Ads spend to date.”

ironSource has invested heavily in supporting app developers within the Apple ecosystem, becoming the first platform to support Custom Product Pages, allowing developers to create multiple, targeted versions of an App Store product page. This unique product will now also be supported in Luna’s Search Ads, creating a powerful combination of keyword targeting and a custom product page user journey. This provides a huge potential for app growth and profitability.

"We believe our cross-channel marketing software provides a key differentiator in the market, allowing us to provide app-based businesses with sophisticated technology to manage their marketing across every major channel, in the same way we’ve been enabling them to maximize revenue with our cross-channel monetization solution,” added Omer Kaplan, CRO and co-founder of ironSource.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding ??Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These statements are intended to qualify for the "safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will,” "believe,” "potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include: Interruptions, performance problems or defects associated with our platform which could diminish our brand; new products and technology and our entry into new markets not being successful;; reliance on operating system providers and app stores to support the company’s platforms; dependence upon the success of the gaming and mobile app ecosystem and the risks generally associated with the gaming industry; and other risk factors set forth in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made. Other than as may be required by applicable laws, ironSource does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005018/en/