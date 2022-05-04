ironSource Launches Luna Views: Giving App Marketers Instant Visibility into Critical Campaign Metrics with Customizable Data Views

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced the launch of Luna Views, allowing customers using ironSource Luna app marketing software to easily and quickly access critical campaign breakdowns that would normally require resource-intensive manual work of a BI team. Based on live data, Luna Views offers a library of ready-made widgets covering popular metrics and activities like creative testing, best and worst performing creatives, ROAS and CPC. Additionally, it is fully modular, allowing marketers to create custom views for data and breakdowns they need.

"Being able to understand campaign performance from multiple different angles at a glance is key to making app marketing work today, and that challenge is only compounded by having multiple channels, creatives and bids running at any one time,” said Adam Stevens, VP Product, at ironSource Luna. "Making data visible, accessible and custom tailored to each team member's need is a critical part of making it useful, and that’s what we’re doing with Luna Views. By increasing visibility and efficiency, and enabling better collaboration between teams, we’re ultimately helping marketers drive more incremental growth.”

In an industry with large numbers of creative campaigns running simultaneously, the huge amounts of data being processed can be overwhelming for less data-savvy team members who need visibility into campaigns’ performance, and for those who need instant insights into the most important KPIs. Additionally, there’s no one-size-fits-all for how data should be viewed, with each growth team needing a different view of different data to help them optimize campaigns. Luna’s new dashboard feature addresses this complexity by offering a fully modular, customizable view of the unified, live data of app marketing campaigns. The dashboards utilize widgets, each configurable to hundreds of marketing parameters with multiple different chart types, enabling a truly unique and personalized view based on the specific needs of each app business for each of their apps. The data can then easily be shared in easily digestible charts for others in the company. Since launching in closed beta customers have created, on average, 2-3 new boards every month, a testament to the value the feature drives for marketers.

