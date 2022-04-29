ironSource to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

ironSource (NYSE: IS) ("ironSource” or the "Company”), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on May 12, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2022. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing : 844-200-6205, using conference code 675126.

International parties can access the call by dialing+1 929-526-1599, using conference code 675126.

The webcast will be accessible on ironSource’s investor relations website at investors.is.com shortly after the call for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 26, 2022. To access the replay, please click here and enter the access code 651686.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005032/en/