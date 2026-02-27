Strategy Aktie
Ironwood Investment Counsel Bets $22.6 Million on Chuck Akre's Concentrated Growth Strategy
Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC initiated a new stake in Professionally Managed Portfolios - Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 344,154 shares in a trade estimated at $22.55 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 5, 2026, SEC filing.According to an SEC filing dated February 05, 2026, Ironwood Investment Counsel, LLC disclosed a new position in Professionally Managed Portfolios - Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE). The fund acquired 344,154 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $22.55 million based on quarterly average prices. The quarter-end value of the position also totaled $22.55 million, reflecting the net change including price movements during the reporting period.Akre Focus ETF is a US-listed fund emphasizing investment in companies with robust shareholder returns, reliable management teams, and significant reinvestment potential. The fund maintains a disciplined approach to valuation and portfolio construction, with flexibility to invest across market capitalizations and security types. Its competitive edge lies in a focused, quality-driven investment process and the ability to adapt allocations based on market opportunities.
