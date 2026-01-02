Ironwood Pharma Provides FY26 Outlook, Maintains Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), a biotechnology company, Friday provided its outlook for fiscal 2026 and confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.

The company expects total revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $300 million for the fiscal 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the Ironwood continues to expect total revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $135 million.

"As we close 2025, we are on track to achieve the low-end of our full-year LINZESS U.S. net sales and total revenue guidance ranges and ended the fourth quarter with greater than $200 million in cash and cash equivalents. Also, in the fourth quarter we met with the FDA to align on a confirmatory Phase 3 trial design of apraglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). Based on this meeting, we are on track to initiate a confirmatory trial in the first half of 2026 and expect to provide details on the trial design in our fourth quarter and full-year 2025 update later this quarter.", said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood.

In pre-market activity, IRWD shares were trading at $4.32, up 28.78% on the Nasdaq.