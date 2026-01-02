Ironwood Pharmaceutical a Aktie

Ironwood Pharmaceutical a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X789 / ISIN: US46333X1081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.01.2026 13:46:14

Ironwood Pharma Provides FY26 Outlook, Maintains Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), a biotechnology company, Friday provided its outlook for fiscal 2026 and confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.

The company expects total revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $300 million for the fiscal 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the Ironwood continues to expect total revenue in the range of $290 million to $310 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $135 million.

"As we close 2025, we are on track to achieve the low-end of our full-year LINZESS U.S. net sales and total revenue guidance ranges and ended the fourth quarter with greater than $200 million in cash and cash equivalents. Also, in the fourth quarter we met with the FDA to align on a confirmatory Phase 3 trial design of apraglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). Based on this meeting, we are on track to initiate a confirmatory trial in the first half of 2026 and expect to provide details on the trial design in our fourth quarter and full-year 2025 update later this quarter.", said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood.

In pre-market activity, IRWD shares were trading at $4.32, up 28.78% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.