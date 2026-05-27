Ironwood Pharmaceutical a Aktie
WKN DE: A0X789 / ISIN: US46333X1081
|
27.05.2026 16:36:57
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' LINZESS Secures FDA Approval For Functional Constipation Treatment
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of LINZESS, also known as linaclotide, in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with functional constipation.
With this approval, LINZESS remains the only FDA-approved prescription therapy for pediatric functional constipation, a chronic condition characterized by hard, infrequent bowel movements.
The approval is backed by data from a 12-week Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, which demonstrated improvement in spontaneous bowel movement frequency compared with placebo.
Currently, IRWD is trading at $3.98, up 2.18 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (A)
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.26
|Ausblick: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (A)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (A)
|3,06
|-3,77%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: Dow wenig verändert erwartet -- ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.