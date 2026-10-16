Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Promotes COO Tammi Gaskins To Succeed Tom McCourt As CEO

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) announced Friday that its Board of Directors appointed Chief Commercial Officer Tammi Gaskins as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2027.

Effective the same date, Chief Executive Officer Tom McCourt will retire from his current role and will remain a member of the Board of Directors. McCourt joined Ironwood as its first Chief Commercial Officer in 2009 and went on to become in 2021.

Gaskins has served as COO since 2025. She has been in the leadership of Ironwood's commercial organization since joining the company in 2020 as Senior Director of Marketing.

Prior to joining Ironwood, Gaskins held commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibilities during her 20-year tenure at AstraZeneca. She also held positions of increasing seniority within the company's Specialty and Primary Care Brands and spent time in Dubai as Commercial Director for the Middle East Area.