Ironworkers Local 97 and Its Contractors Supporting Food Banks in BC

BURNABY, BC, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Ironworkers Local 97 has been building British Columbia for well over 100 years. Along with the contractors who employ our members in every part of this Province, we build the bridges, hospitals, schools, dams, office and condo towers that British Columbians use every day.

Ironworkers Local 97 and its members, and our contractors and their employees have watched with great sadness as so many of our friends and neighbours have temporarily or permanently lost their jobs because of COVID-19.



Knowing that food insecurity has long been a problem in BC that has only been exacerbated by COVID-19, the Ironworkers and a number of their contractors decided that making a donation to Food Banks BC during these difficult times was a small way to give back to the communities where our members live and work.

Together, Ironworkers Local 97 and these amazing contractors have come together are thrilled to make a $42,000 donation to Food Banks BC:

Base Reinforcing;

Brymark Installations Group;

Global Rigging and Transport;

Harris Rebar , A Division of Harris Steel ;

Quality Reinforcing;

Rescom Reinforcing;

RKM Services;

Tycon Steel (1998)

As Doug Parton, Local 97's Business Manager, noted:

Our members and our contractors work hard to build British Columbia's infrastructure. We make good living wages, yet we know many people are having difficulty putting food on the table for themselves and their families. This donation, during the disruptions of COVID-19, is one small way we can help those who are struggling at the moment.

Laura Lansik, Executive Director of Food Banks BC said:

We are thrilled with this donation. Food Banks BC exist to support and assist our 100 BC member food banks. Each year we facilitate the delivery of over $4 million dollars of donated food to food banks across the province. As well we run the Food Banks BC Sharing Coupons – a partnership with grocery stores that gets fresh, healthy, perishable food to the hungry. The program raises close to $1 million dollars and 100% of the donation stays with each local food bank too. This donation comes at a time critical as demand is at an all time high, and we are so thankful for the support from the Ironworkers Union and their contractors.

