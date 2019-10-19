IRRAS Announces Participation at the 69th Congress of Neurological Surgeons' Annual Meeting (CNS 2019)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, announced today that it will be participating at the 69th Congress of Neurological Surgeons' Annual Meeting (CNS 2019). CNS 2019 is being held at the Moscone Center, West Building, in San Francisco, CA on October 19-23, 2019.

The CNS Annual Meeting is a well-respected, highly attended conference that brings together neurosurgeons and related healthcare professionals from around the world.

IRRAS will be partnering with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and participating in an all-day symposium focused on neurotrauma, which will be a practical update for neurosurgeons taking neurotrauma call. The symposium will include a product demonstration station, where IRRAflow®, the world's first irrigating ventricular drainage system, and the Hummingbird Neuromonitoring product line will be showcased. Details are provided below.

Neurotrauma Update Symposium

Title: "SYM 11: Neurotrauma Update"

Date/Time: Sunday, October 20th at 8:00 am

Location: Moscone Center, Room 3022

"Having the opportunity to partner with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons at this year's meeting is an exciting next step as we continue to strengthen our position and become a leader in the neurocritical care market," said Will Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of IRRAS. "We welcome the CNS 2019 meeting attendees to visit our IRRAS booth to learn more about our cutting-edge technologies."

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone +46 8 121 576 90.

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President and CEO

ir@irras.com

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46 73 951 95 02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 18, 2019 at 9:30 p.m. (CET).

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-announces-participation-at-the-69th-congress-of-neurological-surgeons--annual-meeting--cns-201,c2936240

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16550/2936240/1125902.pdf Release

SOURCE IRRAS