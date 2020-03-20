|
20.03.2020 15:43:00
IRRAS Publishes Annual Report for 2019
STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS's annual report 2019 has today been published on the company's website.
The report is available on: https://investors.irras.com/en/reports-presentations
The financial year covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2019.
About IRRAS
IRRAS is a global medical device company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.
IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.
IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, or phone +46 8 121 576 90.
For more information, please contact:
USA
Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.
President and CEO
ir@irras.com
Europe
Sabina Berlin
CFO
+46 73 951 95 02
sabina.berlin@irras.com
The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on March 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (CET).
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-publishes-annual-report-for-2019,c3065081
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/16550/3065081/1215127.pdf
Release
Nachrichten zu IRRAS AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.