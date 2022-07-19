IRS Is Rewarding Retirement Savers With Up to $2,000 -- are You Eligible?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're seeking to boost your tax benefits this year, don't overlook the Saver's Credit.Formerly known as the Retirement Savings Contribution credit, this tax break is available to low- and moderate-income earners who tuck away money for retirement. You can get a credit worth as much as $2,000 if you're filing your tax return as a married couple ($1,000 if filing single). The Saver's Credit can come in handy if you're trying to reduce or wipe away your tax bill. You won't be eligible for the Saver's Credit if your income tips over a certain threshold. We'll break down the rules, so you can take advantage of this credit if you qualify. Continue reading