IRS Recruiting Auditors to Crack Down on One-Percenters

You can tax the rich all you want. Getting them all to pay is the hard part. To that end, the Internal Revenue Service plans to hire thousands of new auditors.The US Department of the Treasury published a report in 2021 that suggested more than $160 billion is lost each year from taxes that the top 1% of American earners choose not to pay. This widens the tax gap -- the amount of taxes owed versus the amount collected -- which totals around $600 billion annually.