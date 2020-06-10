IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces its Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Ended March 31

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020 ended March 31, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income for the nine-month period of 2020 registered a loss of ARS 4,187 million compared to a loss of ARS 13,442 million during the same period of 2019. This lower loss is mainly explained by the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam, offset by lower results of the market valuation of Clal in the Israel operations center and net financial losses in Argentina .



compared to a loss of during the same period of 2019. This lower loss is mainly explained by the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam, offset by lower results of the market valuation of Clal in the operations center and net financial losses in . Net income attributable to the controlling shareholder registered a loss of ARS 9,567 million compared to a loss of ARS 13,050 million in the nine-month period of 2019.



compared to a loss of in the nine-month period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period of 2020 increased by 38.1% reaching ARS 20,993 million , ARS 5,168 million coming from the Argentina Business Center, which decreased 6.3%, and ARS 15,825 million from the Israel Business Center, which increased by 63.3%.



, coming from the Argentina Business Center, which decreased 6.3%, and from the Israel Business Center, which increased by 63.3%. On March 20 , as a consequence of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation decreed in Argentina due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels and shopping centers throughout the country were closed, working exclusively those stores dedicated essential activities such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks. This negative impact will be reflected mainly in the Financial Statements for the fourth quarter of FY 2020 as it only affected 10 days of operations this quarter.



, as a consequence of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation decreed in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels and shopping centers throughout the country were closed, working exclusively those stores dedicated essential activities such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks. This negative impact will be reflected mainly in the Financial Statements for the fourth quarter of FY 2020 as it only affected 10 days of operations this quarter. As a subsequent event, in May 2020 , we issued notes in the local market for the amount of USD 65.8 million . Proceeds will be mainly used to refinance short term liabilities.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2020





Income Statement 03/31/2020 03/31/2019 Revenues 69,564 66,184 Consolidated Gross Profit 25,740 23,971 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (275) (8,396) Consolidated Profit / (loss) from Operations 7,005 (614) Result for the Period 2,232 (7,635)





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders (12,331) (12,338) Non-Controlling interest 14,563 4,703





EPS (Basic) (16.61) (22.68) EPS (Diluted) (16.61) (22.68)





Balance Sheet 03/31/2020 06/30/2019 Current Assets 178,370 191,618 Non-Current Assets 347,626 452,144 Total Assets 525,996 643,762 Current Liabilities 124,730 100,310 Non-Current Liabilities 318,158 427,050 Total Liabilities 442,888 527,360 Non-Controlling Interest 54,398 72,896 Shareholders' Equity 83,108 116,402

