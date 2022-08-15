IRVINE INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY ANNOUNCES NEW AFTER SCHOOL PROVIDER FOR 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR

Strategic Kids, renowned for STEM-based curriculum, selected as new after-school provider

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irvine International Academy announced today that Strategic Kids will provide after-school curriculum for all students beginning on the first day of school, August 18.

"We are very excited to provide an after-school program for our students through Strategic Kids," said Dr. Stefan Bean, Executive Director, Irvine International Academy. "Well known for their STEM-based programming, this is another step as we strive to fulfill our mission to become the premier Mandarin immersion and STEAM charter school in the region."

Strategic Kids utilizes interactive lessons that help students grow their confidence, critical thinking, problem solving and sportsmanship. Their fun and engaging enrichment programs are continually growing to meet each child's educational needs. Designed to teach students important life skills while achieving the ultimate goal of each class – for the students to have fun – children learn problem-solving, how to visualize results, learning performance techniques and building art while offering something unique for each participant.

"This after-school program will have the flexibility to incorporate some of the most popular and successful parts of last year's program, while also providing homework and mandarin support with the understanding that the homework should be completed before the students leave for their home. They will receive on-site assistance and guidance, beginning with the very first day of school," said Bean.

Interested parents can still enroll their students for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. For more information, visit: www.irvineia.org .

About Irvine International Academy

Irvine International Academy is a Mandarin Immersion and STEAM charter school located in Irvine, California. IIA provides a unique learning environment for students to learn in both English and Mandarin Chinese, and provide students with the best path for educational success. Additionally, students are steeped in the STEAM educational disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. For more information on the Irvine International Academy, visit: https://irvineia.org/ .

