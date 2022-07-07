IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech gewinnt thyssenkrupp Materials Trading als potenziellen Lieferanten für Rohmaterial und gleichzeitig als Abnehme...

IRW-PRESS: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech gewinnt thyssenkrupp Materials Trading als potenziellen Lieferanten für Rohmaterial und gleichzeitig als Abnehmer für sein Lithiumhydroxid

Vancouver, BC, 07. Juli 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech") hat mit dem Roh- und Werkstoff-Lieferant thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH eine nicht bindende Absichtserklärung über den Aufbau einer strategischen Partnerschaft zur Belieferung mit Lithiumspodumen-Konzentrat vereinbart. Rock Tech plant das Mineral ab Ende 2024 in seinem Konverter in Guben, Deutschland, in hochreines Lithiumhydroxid zu veredeln, einen zentralen Bestandteil in Batterien für Elektroautos und Plug-in-Hybride.

Die Absichtserklärung der beiden Unternehmen umfasst auch einen Rahmen für den Kauf von hochreinem Lithiumhydroxid durch thyssenkrupp Materials Trading für den Batteriemarkt sowie andere Nebenprodukte, die während der Veredelung entstehen. Die angestrebte Partnerschaft fördert somit eine resilientere Lieferkette für Lithium direkt aus Deutschland heraus, von der Rohstoffversorgung über die Veredelung bis zur Bedarfsdeckung für die Automobilindustrie und die wachsenden Elektromobilitätsansprüche.

Dazu meint Markus Brügmann, CEO von Rock Tech Lithium: Wir haben mit thyssenkrupp Materials Trading einen globalen Logistik- und Handelspartner gefunden, der uns weitere Sicherheit bei Versorgung mit Spodumen geben sollte. Damit stellen wir unseren Inputstrom breiter auf und das bringt uns einen großen Schritt voran.

Wolfgang Schnittker, CEO von thyssenkrupp Materials Trading, erklärt: Die potenzielle Partnerschaft mit Rock Tech unterstreicht den konsequenten Ausbau unserer globalen Handelsaktivitäten in der internationalen Batterie- und Electric Vehicles Industrie. Durch den Handel von Lithiumprodukten erweitert sich unser Lieferportfolio um einen weiteren, für die Entwicklung langlebiger Batterien, sehr bedeutenden Rohstoff.

Das Mineral Spodumen gehört zu den wichtigsten Rohstoffen, unter anderem. für die Produktion von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien in Elektrofahrzeugen. Dafür muss der Rohstoff Spodumen zu Lithiumhydroxid veredelt werden, welches dann an Kathodenhersteller für die Batterieindustrie weltweit geliefert werden kann. Kathoden sind wesentliche Bestandteile von Batteriezellen. Das Lithium-Spodumen-Konzentrat soll in Rock Techs erstem Konverter im deutschen Guben eingesetzt werden, der ab 2024 batteriefähiges Lithiumhydroxid herstellen soll.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/66588/RockTech_070622_DE.001.png

ÜBER THYSSENKRUPP MATERIAL SERVICES

thyssenkrupp Materials Services ist mit rund 380 Standorten - davon ca. 260 Lagerstandorte - in mehr als 30 Ländern der größte werksunabhängige Werkstoff-Händler und -Dienstleister in der westlichen Welt. Das vielseitige Leistungsspektrum der Werkstoffexperten ermöglicht es den Kunden, sich noch stärker auf die individuellen Kerngeschäfte zu konzentrieren. Im Rahmen der strategischen Weiterentwicklung Materials as a Service fokussiert sich das Unternehmen auf die Lieferung von Roh- und Werkstoffen sowie Produkte und Dienstleistungen im Bereich Supply Chain Management. Digitale Lösungen sorgen für effiziente und ressourcenschonende Prozesse beim Kunden und bieten so die Grundlage für nachhaltiges Handeln. Ab 2030 wird Materials Services klimaneutral agieren.

ÜBER ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und KanadatatigesClean-Tech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid madein Germany beliefern will. Das Unternehmen plant bereits 2024 Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einerProduktionskapazitatvon 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb zu nehmen. Das entspricht der Menge, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

DasClean-Tech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen KreislauffurLithium zu schaffen und so dieRohstoffluckeauf dem Weg zu saubererMobilitatzu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada. Das Unternehmen erwartet, ab 2030 50% seines Rohstoffbedarfs von recycelten Autobatterien zu beziehen.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an denBorsenin Toronto und Frankfurt notiert.Gefuhrtwird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, sowie Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, und Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer.

Rock Tech Lithium - Powering the Battery Age

Weder die TSX Venture Exchange noch ihr Regulierungsdienstleister (gemaß der Definition dieses Begriffs in den Richtlinien der TSX Venture Exchange) ubernehmen die Verantwortung fur die Angemessenheit oder Richtigkeit dieser Mitteilung.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: expectations regarding the MOU, including statements relating to the benefits and outcomes therefrom; future actions taken by Rock Tech and thyssenkrupp Materials Trading, including with respect to establishing a strategic partnership between the parties, the purchase and sale of spodumene and lithium hydroxide, respectively, and the expected benefits of future arrangements between the parties; statements regarding Rock Tech's proposed lithium hydroxide converter, including its features and location; statements regarding Rock Tech's future plans and expectations, including with respect to the Company's feedstock sourcing strategy and the impact of a strategic partnership with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading thereon; anticipated production of lithium hydroxide and related processing methods and outputs; statements and expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Such assumptions, estimates and other factors include, among other things: the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products, expected growth, performance and business operations, future commodity prices and exchange rates, prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company, general business and economic conditions, results of development and exploration, Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converters) and on satisfactory terms, the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, changes in commodity and other prices, Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converters, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency, exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

For further information: please contact: Andre Mandel Rock Tech Lithium Inc., 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4, Telephone: +49 151 28 25 40 14, Facsimile: (604) 670-0033, Email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com.

