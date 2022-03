Is 2022 Disney Stock's Year to Blow Up?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about the state of Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) business and its recent announcement that might propel the stock to new heights. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights: Management said during the earnings call that programming costs will increase $800 million to $1 billion in streaming and $500 million in linear. That will result in a negative impact on operating income in the second quarter. Disney reported Q1 earnings per share of $1.06, beating the expected $0.61 by the Street, and revenue of $21.8 billion, beating the expected $18.63 billion. Continue reading