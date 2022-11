Is 2023's Massive Social Security COLA Really Something to Celebrate?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In October, seniors on Social Security got some pretty good news -- that benefits will be increasing by 8.7% in 2023. That cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is actually the largest one to come down the pike in decades. And it could be enough to help seniors recover from the financial hit they may have taken in 2022.This year, many consumers have gotten battered by inflation. And seniors whose primary income source is Social Security have no doubt seen their buying power shrink as living costs have soared.An 8.7% boost might help seniors get to a better place financially in 2023. But is a COLA that large really something to be happy about? Or will seniors end up in just as tough a spot in the new year as they were this year?