American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
20.01.2026 11:55:00
Is 2026 the Year to Buy American Express Stock?
Warren Buffett's time as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is done. But that doesn't mean investors can't learn from the Oracle of Omaha. He left his post with the conglomerate's massive public equities portfolio holding a sizable chunk of American Express' (NYSE: AXP) outstanding shares. That investment decision has worked out particularly well in recent years; shares of American Express have generated a total return of 207% in the past five years (as of Jan. 15). It might be a good idea for retail investors to take a closer look at this business.Is 2026 the year to buy this leading financial stock? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
