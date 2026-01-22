Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
22.01.2026 19:45:00
Is 2026 the Year to Buy Realty Income?
Investors attempting to live off the dividends their portfolios generate are typically looking for two things: a reliable dividend and a growing business. That's exactly what you'll get with Realty Income (NYSE: O). And you'll collect a 5.2% dividend yield along the way, more than four times what you'd earn from an S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index fund. Here's why 2026 could be the right time to buy Realty Income.Realty Income is a retail-focused net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). A net lease requires the tenant to pay for most property-level operating costs. Although any single property is high risk, since there's only one tenant, the risk is fairly low across a large portfolio. Essentially, Realty Income avoids the expense and uncertainty of maintaining its properties. Realty Income is the largest net lease REIT, with a portfolio of more than 15,500 properties.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!