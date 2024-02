Is 23andMe Stock a Smart Buy Right Now?

Genetic-testing company 23andMe (NASDAQ: ME) is a household name, but does that make it a smart investment? After all, if the tangible health benefits of learning more about your genome are as significant as the company claims, people would be rushing en masse to use its kits to get their genes sequenced.As it turns out, people who bet on this company three years ago are now down more than 95%. But that might make for the perfect buying opportunity if the conditions are right. So let's explore the investing thesis for this stock a bit further to clarify whether it's a future winner or an investment with slim chances of success.You've probably heard of 23andMe because of its genetic testing platform, which gives people analyses of their DNA in exchange for a one-off or recurring fee depending on the service.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel