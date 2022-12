Is 3M an Excellent Defensive Stock to Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

3M (NYSE: MMM) has its hand in several business segments. The international conglomerate pays a healthy dividend yield and generates steady profits. Should investors looking for protection from a recession buy 3M stock? This video will answer that question.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 12, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 14, 2022.Continue reading