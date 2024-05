Is 3M Spinoff Solventum a Buy? (And What It Means for 3M Investors)

It's always interesting when a new company comes to market and doubly interesting when it's a spinoff. In reality, two new companies came out of the spinoff of Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) -- a newly created healthcare company and an industrial conglomerate without a healthcare business.Solventum is a healthcare company operating in four segments and serving end markets that management believes have a market size of at least $93 billion and are growing at a rate of 4%- 6%. The table summarizes each segment.Solventum SegmentContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel