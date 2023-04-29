Is 3M Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The shares of industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) have fallen roughly 30% over the past year. The stock is down some 60% from the most recent high-water mark in 2018. The dividend yield is a historically elevated 5.7% (above the levels seen during the Great Recession) despite a more than 60-year streak of annual dividend hikes. If you are a contrarian investor, 3M should be speaking to you today.The company just reported first-quarter 2023 earnings, and the news was a mixture of good and bad. On the good side of the equation, the company's roughly $8 billion in revenue in the quarter exceeded the $7.6 billion that analysts had been looking for.And the $1.97 per share in adjusted earnings easily bested Wall Street's expectation for something closer to $1.60. Investors tend to like it when a company beats on the top and bottom lines, particularly when the difference is so large on the earnings front.