30.10.2023 16:53:52

Is 3M Stock a Buy?

The market was buoyed by 3M's (NYSE: MMM) recent results, and they certainly breathed new life into the ongoing bull vs. bear debate around the stock. So, I thought I'd look at the latest news surrounding this manufacturing giant and flesh out what the new data points now in play mean for this business and for the investment case for the stock.Is it now time to buy 3M's stock?A lot of the headlines around 3M right now center on its ongoing legal issues, especially the status of lawsuits involving PFAS manufacturing and military-grade earplugs, and on the viability of its dividend in light of these issues. While those are clearly issues to consider, some investors tend to forget that 3M's operational performance has consistently disappointed in recent years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

