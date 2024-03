Is 3M Stock Going to $126? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

A week after raising a price target by $1 to $111, a Barclays analyst did it again, raising 3M's (NYSE: MMM) price target to $126 and slapping an "overweight" (buy) rating on the stock. That implies a 20% jump in the stock price over the next 12 months or so.The move comes after some relatively positive news recently from 3M, which may have affected the analyst's thinking.Plenty has gone wrong for 3M in recent years, but the Barclays upgrade sees improvement underway. 3M was hit with a combination of weak end markets (notably in electronics, automotive original equipment manufacturer, materials, and housing), ongoing legal costs and the threat of multi-billion-dollar legal settlements, and weak margin performance. The list goes on.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel