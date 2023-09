Is 62 Really the Worst Age to Claim Social Security?

When it comes to signing up for Social Security, seniors get choices. Waiting until full retirement age (FRA) means avoiding a reduction in benefits. Rather, at FRA, you'll get the complete monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your personal wage history.You also have the option to sign up for Social Security as early as age 62, or to file beyond FRA. Claiming benefits before FRA will result in a reduction, while delaying will result in credits that boost your monthly benefits, up until the age of 70.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel