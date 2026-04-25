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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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25.04.2026 11:17:00
Is 62 the Right Age to Claim Social Security? Here's What the Data Says.
There are a handful of important decisions someone must make leading up to retirement, but one of the more important ones is when to claim Social Security. Your claiming age will permanently affect how much you receive in benefits, so the decision isn't one to gloss over.You can begin claiming benefits at age 62, but doing so will reduce your monthly benefit by 30% (assuming your full retirement age is 67). The reduced benefit may not sound ideal, but it's the tradeoff you make by receiving benefits on the earlier end of retirement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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