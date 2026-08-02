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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.08.2026 17:26:00
Is a 53% Decline a Stopping Point for the SpaceX Stock Price? History Offers This Answer.
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on June 12, it instantly became one of the most valuable public companies in the world. That already places a lot of pressure on SpaceX to live up to expectations, especially as it reports its 2026 second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4.If SpaceX doesn't offer what investors are looking for in that report, and given that some insiders can sell their shares on Aug. 6, it may continue to put downward pressure on the stock price.That said, if the stock keeps dropping and history is any indication, after reaching a certain price point, SpaceX may be oversold and offer a buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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