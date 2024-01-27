|
27.01.2024 14:30:00
Is a "Backroom Scheme" to Cut Social Security Benefits About to Be Passed?
Social Security provides benefits to millions of retirees, survivors of retired workers, and disabled individuals. It's also a political lightning rod.The House Budget Committee passed the Fiscal Commission Act of 2024 on Jan. 18. Although the committee has a Republican majority, the bill received votes from both GOP and Democratic members. However, the Fiscal Commission Act has been criticized by other Democrats. Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) released a statement that called the bill a "backroom scheme to cut Social Security." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
