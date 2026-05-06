Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
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06.05.2026 21:15:00
Is a Beyond Meat Stock Buying Frenzy on the Horizon? Here's What Investors Need to Know About the Meme Stock in 2026.
In late 2025, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) briefly looked poised to become the next meme stock. The shockingly swift price advance fizzles out fairly quickly, but the stock has gone through a number of material swings so far in 2026. Could Beyond Meat see renewed interest from meme stock investors? Maybe, but here's what you need to know before you jump into the fray. The big story around Beyond Meat right now is that it has decided to expand its focus. While it is still making plant-based meat alternatives, it is now also making plant-based protein drinks. In fact, it just inked a deal for broader distribution of its Beyond Immerse beverage. This expansion of the business is probably a good move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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