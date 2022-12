Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a lot of pessimism among investors as we approach another new year. 2022 brought the first sustained bear market in more than a decade. Inflation remains at the highest level in 40 years. Big companies are laying off workers. Consumers are pinching their pennies.But an old saying comes to mind: It's always darkest before the dawn. Even a cursory examination of the past shows that the stock market can quickly turn around. Is a bull market on the way in 2023? Here's what history shows.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading