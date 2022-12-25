|
25.12.2022 11:57:00
Is a Bull Market on the Way in 2023? Here's What History Shows
There's a lot of pessimism among investors as we approach another new year. 2022 brought the first sustained bear market in more than a decade. Inflation remains at the highest level in 40 years. Big companies are laying off workers. Consumers are pinching their pennies.But an old saying comes to mind: It's always darkest before the dawn. Even a cursory examination of the past shows that the stock market can quickly turn around. Is a bull market on the way in 2023? Here's what history shows.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!