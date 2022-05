Is a Crypto Market Recovery Under Way? Bitcoin, Solana, and Avalanche Surge Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's price action in the crypto market is notable, in that the direction of this move is to the upside. Crypto investors haven't seen a lot of green lately, making today's 3.2% increase over the past 24 hours for the overall market a pleasant turn in the right direction.This move has been driven by significant outperformance from large-cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) today. As of 9:30 a.m. ET, these top tokens have appreciated 2.3%, 3.2%, and 6.5%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. As it happens, there are unique catalysts taking each of these tokens higher today.Continue reading