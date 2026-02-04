UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 23:30:00

Is a Dividend Cut Coming for UnitedHealth Stock?

If you're investing in a dividend stock, it's important to track its performance to see if there are any warning signs that might affect its ability to pay its current rate of dividends in the future. It's those early signs that can save you from a huge disappointment later on. One stock investors have been worried about these days is UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). While it's a top health insurer in the country, rising medical costs have been weighing on its financials, and the stock price has been declining. However, with a dividend yield of 3%, it may be an enticing option for income-seeking investors, especially when you consider that the S&P 500's average yield is just 1.1%. But with UnitedHealth's recent earnings numbers not looking all that strong of late, the big question is whether that dividend is really safe. Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.

mehr Nachrichten