|
01.02.2023 11:45:00
Is a Nasdaq Bull Market Coming? 3 Stocks to Buy in 2023
The S&P 500 is up 6% so far in January, and investors have high hopes that 2023 will be a better year than 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which lost 33% of its value in 2022 as compared with the S&P 500's 19% drop, is up 11% so far. A bull market is usually marked by a 20% increase from lows, and the Nasdaq looks like it's on its way. Some investors may look at a new bull market a little differently than last time, having experienced a bear market. When considering how to invest going forward, keep in mind great companies that at least have a path toward profitability and cash generation in place of exciting growth stocks whose financials look too risky. Of course, there are also the Nasdaq powerhouses that have already demonstrated success as disruptors as well as long-term viability. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) are three Nasdaq winners that could soar this year.Continue reading
