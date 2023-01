Is a Recession Imminent? 2 Indicators With Flawless Track Records Over the Past 55 Years Weigh In

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For much of the past year, Wall Street has been climbing a wall of worry. Everything from inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, has rattled the nerves of investors and fueled a bear market for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).But among the countless headwinds stocks are contending with , none is arguably scarier than the dreaded "r" word: recession.