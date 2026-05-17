Here Aktie

Here für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

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17.05.2026 13:30:00

Is a SpaceX-Tesla Merger Elon Musk's Endgame? Here Are 4 Factors Investors Need to Consider.

In what would be the largest IPO in history, Elon Musk's SpaceX is hoping to raise $75 billion. That is a staggering number. It would also mean SpaceX's market capitalization would be somewhere in the ballpark of $2 trillion -- another staggering number. Since the IPO was revealed, rumors have swirled that Musk intends to combine the space company with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Obviously, no one can say for sure if it will happen, but it's certainly a possibility. Here are four things to consider about any potential merger.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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