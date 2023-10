Is A Tesla Model 3 'Sport' Variant Coming? What A Hacker's 'Random Findings' Reveal

EV giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reportedly gearing up to roll out a “Sport” variant of its refreshed Model 3. The variant may feature different front seats and interiors, unlike usual Tesla variants where differences are mostly performance-based. What Happened: Tesla’s latest software update indicates the introduction of a “Sport” version for the refreshed Model 3 in addition to a “base” version, Electrek reported, citing a hacker who goes by the name ‘Green.’ The variant is believed to come with new front seats, designed for improved side support, and headrests.“Refreshed model3 will also have different manual door release mechanisms,” Green wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Refreshed model3 will also have different manual door release mechanisms pic.twitter.com/WMqe62Ed16— green (@greentheonly) October 26, 2023Interestingly, this would be a first for Tesla, which has traditionally focused on enhancing the performance aspects of its vehicles for higher-end variants, such as suspension, brakes, and powertrain, rather than ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel