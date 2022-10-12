|
12.10.2022 14:30:00
Is a Trip to Disney World Too Expensive and Too Complicated These Days?
Price hikes in today's inflationary environment are par for the course, but Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is taking aim again with its warm price gun. The world's largest operator of theme parks is changing the way it charges for the Genie+ in-app offering that allows guests to have expedited access to many of its most popular rides and attractions. The platform -- which used to set park enthusiasts back $15 for a day at Disney World and $20 at Disneyland -- is shifting to a variable pricing strategy. Disney World's Genie+ will start at $15, but the rate will be a few bucks higher on high-demand days. Disneyland's platform will go up to $25 for days purchased in advance, along with a variable component for those who have to buy premium add-on for the day that Genie+ is being used. In short, prices will be the same -- if not higher -- if you don't want to wait in long standby lines. Customers get that. Rival theme parks and regional amusement parks have been offering a way for guests to pay for quicker access to rides. The rub here is that things just became more complicated. A trip to Disney World isn't cheap, and for many families it's a journey that needs to be budgeted. Variable pricing throws a wrench into those plans. It's just one more Epcot ball for potential visitors to juggle. Continue reading
