|
28.07.2022 17:45:00
Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy?
If you're interested in buying a stock that's safe enough to recommend for your grandma or your grandchildren alike, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a lot to offer. The healthcare juggernaut is capably led, fully diversified, and constantly expanding -- and it has proven quite profitable to hold over long periods.Nonetheless, one person's favorite stable stock is another person's market-underperforming clunker. Let's take a look at the company's benefits and drawbacks as an investment so that you can judge whether or not it's a good buy for you. Abbott Labs has a handful of factors that make it a strong anchor for retirement savings and other long-term investing purposes. The single most critical factor is that the business has a very long history of successfully developing new products to chase new growth opportunities like coronavirus diagnostic testing, while also retaining its substantial base of revenue derived from sales of relatively evergreen products like baby formula and disposable surgical tools. In 2021, these products provided more than $43 billion in revenue.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abbott Laboratories
|106,32
|-1,52%
|Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|8 713,00
|-4,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.