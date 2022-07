Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're interested in buying a stock that's safe enough to recommend for your grandma or your grandchildren alike, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a lot to offer. The healthcare juggernaut is capably led, fully diversified, and constantly expanding -- and it has proven quite profitable to hold over long periods.Nonetheless, one person's favorite stable stock is another person's market-underperforming clunker. Let's take a look at the company's benefits and drawbacks as an investment so that you can judge whether or not it's a good buy for you. Abbott Labs has a handful of factors that make it a strong anchor for retirement savings and other long-term investing purposes. The single most critical factor is that the business has a very long history of successfully developing new products to chase new growth opportunities like coronavirus diagnostic testing, while also retaining its substantial base of revenue derived from sales of relatively evergreen products like baby formula and disposable surgical tools. In 2021, these products provided more than $43 billion in revenue.Continue reading