|
12.09.2023 15:45:00
Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy?
Despite its formidable market capitalization of $174 billion and more than 100 years in operation, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a stock that can sometimes be overlooked. It doesn't make headlines despite being one of the world's most important developers and suppliers of medical products, and its appeal to investors may be somewhat limited as its shares won't ever be as dynamic as those of a popular growth company like Tesla.Nonetheless, this stock has a lot to offer, especially if you're in the market for something on the safer side. Let's dig in and see why that's the case. There aren't many businesses like Abbott Labs. It makes all manner of healthcare goods, ranging from the critical (like clinical instruments for analyzing people's blood) to the more trivial (like its Ensure protein shakes for adults). It's also one of the largest conglomerates in the world, with a top line of nearly $44 billion in 2022, up by 122% from 2012.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!