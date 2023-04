Is Abbott Laboratories Stock a Buy for Dividend Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend growth investing is among the most common investing strategies around, and for good reason: Buying quality businesses and dividend growth stocks often go hand in hand. This is because a company is only able to raise its dividend for decades if its profits are also growing.With at least 50 consecutive years of payout growth, Dividend Kings are the most reliable dividend growers in the investment universe. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has delivered 51 consecutive years of dividend growth to its shareholders. But is the stock a buy for income investors? Let's dive into Abbott's fundamentals and valuation to decide. With 115,000 employees in over 160 countries, Abbott Laboratories maintains a truly global presence as a diversified healthcare company. The company's products enjoy market-leading positions in huge categories such as stents, continuous glucose monitoring (via its FreeStyle Libre franchise), and diagnostics (COVID-19 testing and infectious disease testing). This explains how Abbott boasts a $191 billion market capitalization, which makes it the largest medical device maker on the planet. Continue reading